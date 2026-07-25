Trump to meet with Zelenskyy on July 28: White House confirms talks, media reports

The White House has confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 28.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reported this, citing a White House official.

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As a representative of the U.S. administration noted, the meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 28.

They are awaiting official confirmation of Trump's schedule

In addition, a source within Ukrainian circles told the agency that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is interested in traveling to the U.S., but his team is awaiting official confirmation of Trump’s schedule from the White House.

According to him, Ukrainian and American officials discussed a proposal for an aerial cease-fire, which they plan to present to Russian officials as part of a new round of peace proposals aimed at ending the war.

The source also added that Ukraine had previously approached Russian President Vladimir Putin with proposals for a ceasefire, but they were rejected.

What led up to this?