Meeting with Trump and Farewell to Lindsey Graham: Media Reveal Agenda for Zelenskyy’s Visit to U.S.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to travel to the US in the coming days. According to journalists, another significant item has been added to the itinerary for his visit across the Atlantic.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing ABC News.

In particular, Zelenskyy is due to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, 28 July.

In addition, ABC News has reported, citing a Ukrainian official, that Zelenskyy will travel to Washington to attend the funeral service for US Senator Lindsey Graham.

What led up to it?

It was previously reported that the President of Ukraine plans to visit the United States next week, during which he is due to meet with US President Donald Trump.

It later emerged that Trump will meet with Zelenskyy on 28 July: the White House has confirmed the talks.

Watch more: Russia launched nearly 1,700 drones, over 1,630 guided bombs and 95 missiles at Ukraine over course of week, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The Death of Graham