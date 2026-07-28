ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11243 visitors online
News Zelenskyy’s visit to US Zelenskyy-Trump meeting
1 608 18

Meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump to begin at 4:30 p.m. and be held behind closed doors – Nykyforov

Zelenskyy and Trump meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s talks with US President Donald Trump are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Kyiv time on Tuesday and will be held behind closed doors.

This was reported by Ukrainian presidential press secretary Serhii Nykyforov, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Agenda

"9:30 a.m. (4:30 p.m. Kyiv time – Ed.): a meeting with President Trump, indeed without media access, and we expect only photos from it," Nykyforov told journalists.

Zelenskyy will also meet with Finnish President Alexander Stubb at 11:00 a.m. local time (6:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

At 12:30 p.m. Washington time (7:30 p.m. Kyiv time), Zelenskyy will attend the national farewell ceremony for Senator Lindsey Graham.

Watch more: Zelenskyy arrives in UK: Key priority – air defence and joint defence production. VIDEO

At 6:00 p.m. local time (1:00 a.m. Kyiv time), the president will also meet with senators who co-sponsored Lindsey Graham’s bill and other members of Congress.

Media outlets previously reported that the entire US Senate had been invited to meet with Zelenskyy to discuss a new package of sanctions against Russia.

Background

  • It was previously reported that the Ukrainian president planned to visit the United States the following week, during which he was expected to meet with US President Donald Trump.
  • It later emerged that Trump would meet with Zelenskyy on 28 July, with the White House confirming the talks.
  • Zelenskyy is already in the United States.

Watch more: Zelenskyy has arrived in the US: Priority No. 1 – anti-ballistic defence and strategic cooperation. VIDEO

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9466) USA (7273) Donald Trump (3060)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 