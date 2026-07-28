Meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump to begin at 4:30 p.m. and be held behind closed doors – Nykyforov

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s talks with US President Donald Trump are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Kyiv time on Tuesday and will be held behind closed doors.

This was reported by Ukrainian presidential press secretary Serhii Nykyforov, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Agenda

"9:30 a.m. (4:30 p.m. Kyiv time – Ed.): a meeting with President Trump, indeed without media access, and we expect only photos from it," Nykyforov told journalists.

Zelenskyy will also meet with Finnish President Alexander Stubb at 11:00 a.m. local time (6:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

At 12:30 p.m. Washington time (7:30 p.m. Kyiv time), Zelenskyy will attend the national farewell ceremony for Senator Lindsey Graham.

Watch more: Zelenskyy arrives in UK: Key priority – air defence and joint defence production. VIDEO

At 6:00 p.m. local time (1:00 a.m. Kyiv time), the president will also meet with senators who co-sponsored Lindsey Graham’s bill and other members of Congress.

Media outlets previously reported that the entire US Senate had been invited to meet with Zelenskyy to discuss a new package of sanctions against Russia.

Background

It was previously reported that the Ukrainian president planned to visit the United States the following week, during which he was expected to meet with US President Donald Trump.

It later emerged that Trump would meet with Zelenskyy on 28 July, with the White House confirming the talks.

Zelenskyy is already in the United States.

Watch more: Zelenskyy has arrived in the US: Priority No. 1 – anti-ballistic defence and strategic cooperation. VIDEO