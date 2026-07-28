Meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump to begin at 4:30 p.m. and be held behind closed doors – Nykyforov
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s talks with US President Donald Trump are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Kyiv time on Tuesday and will be held behind closed doors.
This was reported by Ukrainian presidential press secretary Serhii Nykyforov, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.
Agenda
"9:30 a.m. (4:30 p.m. Kyiv time – Ed.): a meeting with President Trump, indeed without media access, and we expect only photos from it," Nykyforov told journalists.
Zelenskyy will also meet with Finnish President Alexander Stubb at 11:00 a.m. local time (6:00 p.m. Kyiv time).
At 12:30 p.m. Washington time (7:30 p.m. Kyiv time), Zelenskyy will attend the national farewell ceremony for Senator Lindsey Graham.
At 6:00 p.m. local time (1:00 a.m. Kyiv time), the president will also meet with senators who co-sponsored Lindsey Graham’s bill and other members of Congress.
Media outlets previously reported that the entire US Senate had been invited to meet with Zelenskyy to discuss a new package of sanctions against Russia.
Background
- It was previously reported that the Ukrainian president planned to visit the United States the following week, during which he was expected to meet with US President Donald Trump.
- It later emerged that Trump would meet with Zelenskyy on 28 July, with the White House confirming the talks.
- Zelenskyy is already in the United States.
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