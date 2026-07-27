Zelenskyy arrives in UK: Key priority – air defence and joint defence production. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has arrived in the UK on an official visit.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Agenda for the visit

According to Zelenskyy, the plans include meetings with Prime Minister Andy Burnham, as well as with our soldiers who are currently in the UK and, in particular, took part in the Sea Breeze exercises.

"Over the years of full-scale war, we have built the strongest relations in the entire history of cooperation between Ukraine and the UK. The key priorities are air defence, maritime security and joint defence production – our cooperation, which strengthens both countries. We appreciate that we can always count on Britain’s principled decisions, leadership and support. We will continue to work to further strengthen our partnership and enhance the security of our nations," the Head of State emphasised.

Read more: Zelenskyy speaks with new UK Prime Minister Burnham

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Burnham would meet with Zelenskyy in London on 27 July.

Read more: UK provides Ukraine with equipment for power transmission grids in seven regions – Energy Ministry