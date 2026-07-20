Zelenskyy speaks with new UK Prime Minister Burnham

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with the new head of the UK government, Andy Burnham.

The head of state reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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What did the leaders discuss?

Zelenskyy congratulated Andy Burnham on his appointment as UK prime minister.

"I greatly appreciate that support for Ukraine, and our people will remain strong. Thank you for your warm words of respect for the Ukrainian people and for expressing condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in the recent Russian attacks," the president said.

The head of state noted that Ukraine and the United Kingdom had managed to build the strongest partnership in the history of relations between the two countries.

"And we will certainly continue working to ensure that it only grows stronger. We agreed to discuss our future cooperation, including work within the Anti-Ballistic Coalition, when we meet in the near future. Thank you, Andy. Thank you, Britain!" the president added.

Read more: Burnham officially takes charge of UK government and pledges support for Ukraine

Background

As a reminder, on 22 June, Keir Starmer announced that he was resigning as leader of the Labour Party and prime minister of the United Kingdom.

On Monday, 20 July, King Charles III of the United Kingdom officially appointed Andy Burnham prime minister following his election as Labour leader last week.

Read more: United Kingdom has announced its largest-ever shipment of drones to Ukraine—more than 120,000 by end of year