King Charles III of the United Kingdom officially appointed Andy Burnham as prime minister on Monday, 20 July, following his election as leader of the Labour Party last week.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Sky News.

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First details

According to media reports, he has already met with King Charles III and assured him that support for Ukraine remains unwavering.

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Who is Andy Burnham?

Andy Burnham is a British Labour Party politician who has served as mayor of Greater Manchester since 2017.

He previously served as the Member of Parliament for Leigh and held government posts, including Secretary of State for Health and Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. Burnham is known for his focus on regional development, public transport and strengthening the role of local government.

He has also pledged that his country will not stop helping Ukraine. Burnham stressed that he had maintained contact with the mayors of Kyiv and Lviv in recent years and would "continue this policy, standing shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian people against Russian aggression."

He supports the work and development of the Unbroken rehabilitation centre in Lviv. Burnham is a co-founder of the Unbroken Cities Network, which includes Manchester, Lviv and Liverpool and aims to foster cooperation on Ukraine’s reconstruction.

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