Keir Starmer, who recently announced his resignation as British Prime Minister, is considering the possibility of taking up the post of NATO Secretary-General.

This is reported in an article by The Observer, according to Censor.NET

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Starmer is considering the post of NATO Secretary-General

The post of NATO Secretary-General, currently held by Mark Rutte, will become vacant in 2028 unless his term of office is extended with the consent of all member states.

At the same time, as the publication notes, without the support of the British government, Starmer is unlikely to have any chance at all of becoming NATO Secretary-General. The Observer also points out that striking political deals is not the British Prime Minister’s strong point.

For their part, Starmer’s supporters emphasise that the G7 summit, which took place earlier this month, confirmed the high regard in which he is held by other European leaders. Furthermore, his relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is so close that they sometimes accidentally ring each other up by pressing ‘speed dial’.

Watch more: Footage of British commandos boarding Russian ’shadow fleet’ tanker in English Channel on Starmer’s orders. VIDEO

Starmer is stepping down

As a reminder, on 22 June, Keir Starmer announced that he was stepping down as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Following this, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, thanked him for his cooperation.