Footage of British commandos boarding Russian ’shadow fleet’ tanker in English Channel on Starmer’s orders. VIDEO
Footage has been published online showing a special operation to intercept a tanker belonging to Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ in the English Channel.
According to Censor.NET, the vessel SMYRTOS was stopped during an operation carried out by the British military and officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).
Royal Marines boarded the tanker and carried out an inspection of the vessel together with law enforcement officials.
The operation was supported by helicopters, aircraft, a frigate, and a minesweeper.
It is noted that the order to carry out the operation was given to the British Armed Forces by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
A video of the raid was released by the UK government.
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