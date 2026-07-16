Starmer arrived in Kyiv on his last visit as Prime Minister of Great Britain
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has left for a visit to Kyiv.
The government's press service reports this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
It is reported that he will meet with President Zelenskyy today, before Andy Burnham is appointed leader of the Labour Party and prime minister.
"When I became prime minister, I knew that the United Kingdom must not only support Ukraine at this moment, but also help lay the foundations for its long-term security and success," Starmer said before leaving for Ukraine.
"The prime minister will tell President Zelenskyy that although his term in office is coming to an end, the United Kingdom's commitments to Ukraine do not," the government said.
Starmer is stepping down
As a reminder, on June 22, Keir Starmer announced that he was stepping down as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Following this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron thanked him for his cooperation.
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