Burnham to meet with Zelenskyy in London on July 27

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, July 27. This will be the British prime minister’s first meeting with a foreign head of state since taking office.

According to Censor.NET, DW reported this.

The Ukrainian president’s visit will take place on the eve of his trip to Washington, scheduled for July 28.

Burnham emphasized that the United Kingdom will continue to support Ukraine.

"Britain stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, and our support remains unwavering. Russia should have no doubt about our resolve, and we will not back down until we achieve a lasting and just peace for Ukraine," he said.

According to AFP, during the visit, Zelenskyy and Burnam will tour a naval base and meet with British and Ukrainian service members participating in the training program for Ukrainian troops.

In addition, London will announce the transfer of technology for the new Stone Cloak electronic warfare system to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy wants to conclude a "drone deal"

In an interview with Sky News, the Ukrainian president stated that he aims to open a new phase of cooperation with the United Kingdom.

According to Zelenskyy, Kyiv hopes to sign a "drone deal" with London and establish a drone manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom.

"We are ready to share all our experience with the United Kingdom, and I hope that Britain will do the same," the head of state said.

Read more: Zelenskyy speaks with new UK Prime Minister Burnham