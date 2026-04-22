There are currently no specifics regarding possible visit by Witkoff and Kushner to Russia – Peskov

The Kremlin has said that there are currently no specifics regarding a possible visit by U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia on the issue of a settlement in Ukraine.

This was stated by Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

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What is known

"There are currently no specifics regarding a possible visit by Witkoff and Kushner to Russia," he said.

At the same time, according to Peskov, the Kremlin hopes that trips by U.S. negotiators, including Witkoff and Kushner, to Russia as part of the Ukraine settlement process will continue. However, when the next visit may take place is still unknown.

Read more: There is no need to make sensation out of Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to Ukraine. It is needed by them, not by us – Zelenskyy

Peace talks

Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said trilateral talks are currently on pause, but teams remain in daily contact.

Subsequently, the Kremlin also announced a pause in the talks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the US delegation holding talks in Kyiv in a technical groups format as an alternative to a trilateral meeting.

Read more: Zelenskyy on visit of Witkoff and Kushner to Ukraine: After Easter holidays we will find date

Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to Ukraine