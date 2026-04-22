ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9804 visitors online
News Witkoff’s visit to Russia
614 1

There are currently no specifics regarding possible visit by Witkoff and Kushner to Russia – Peskov

Peskov says no details yet on possible Witkoff-Kushner trip

The Kremlin has said that there are currently no specifics regarding a possible visit by U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia on the issue of a settlement in Ukraine.

This was stated by Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

"There are currently no specifics regarding a possible visit by Witkoff and Kushner to Russia," he said.

At the same time, according to Peskov, the Kremlin hopes that trips by U.S. negotiators, including Witkoff and Kushner, to Russia as part of the Ukraine settlement process will continue. However, when the next visit may take place is still unknown.

Read more: There is no need to make sensation out of Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to Ukraine. It is needed by them, not by us – Zelenskyy

Peace talks

  • Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said trilateral talks are currently on pause, but teams remain in daily contact.
  • Subsequently, the Kremlin also announced a pause in the talks.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the US delegation holding talks in Kyiv in a technical groups format as an alternative to a trilateral meeting.

Read more: Zelenskyy on visit of Witkoff and Kushner to Ukraine: After Easter holidays we will find date

Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to Ukraine

  • Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that U.S. representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff were planning to visit Ukraine.
  • According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the date of a possible visit by special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Ukraine would be determined after the Easter holidays.
  • Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov also reported that the U.S. delegation would visit Kyiv after Easter.

Author: 

Jared Kushner (39) Peskov Dmitry (493) Steve Witkoff (183)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 