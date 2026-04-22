There are currently no specifics regarding possible visit by Witkoff and Kushner to Russia – Peskov
The Kremlin has said that there are currently no specifics regarding a possible visit by U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia on the issue of a settlement in Ukraine.
This was stated by Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.
What is known
"There are currently no specifics regarding a possible visit by Witkoff and Kushner to Russia," he said.
At the same time, according to Peskov, the Kremlin hopes that trips by U.S. negotiators, including Witkoff and Kushner, to Russia as part of the Ukraine settlement process will continue. However, when the next visit may take place is still unknown.
Peace talks
- Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said trilateral talks are currently on pause, but teams remain in daily contact.
- Subsequently, the Kremlin also announced a pause in the talks.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the US delegation holding talks in Kyiv in a technical groups format as an alternative to a trilateral meeting.
Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to Ukraine
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that U.S. representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff were planning to visit Ukraine.
- According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the date of a possible visit by special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Ukraine would be determined after the Easter holidays.
- Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov also reported that the U.S. delegation would visit Kyiv after Easter.
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