Zelenskyy confirmed strikes on enemy targets within Russian territory that are funding war against Ukraine. VIDEO

Ukraine continues to impose long-range sanctions against Russian entities that are supporting the war and financing the aggression.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Targets hit

We are taking the war back to Russia

"I would like to thank all the soldiers of the Ukrainian Defence Forces who are expanding our long-range capabilities and ensuring precise results. We are returning the war to where it came from," Zelenskyy emphasised.