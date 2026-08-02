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Zelenskyy confirmed strikes on enemy targets within Russian territory that are funding war against Ukraine. VIDEO
Ukraine continues to impose long-range sanctions against Russian entities that are supporting the war and financing the aggression.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.
Targets hit
- Last night, in Saratov, Russia – more than 600 kilometres from the front line – two strategic targets were struck simultaneously: the Saratov Oil Refinery and the Engels military airfield.
- In the Kaluga region, the tank farm at the Lyudinovskaya oil depot was struck.
- Also, in the Bryansk region, Ukrainian troops carried out a precision strike on a site used for the storage, preparation and launch of attack drones.
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We are taking the war back to Russia
"I would like to thank all the soldiers of the Ukrainian Defence Forces who are expanding our long-range capabilities and ensuring precise results. We are returning the war to where it came from," Zelenskyy emphasised.
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