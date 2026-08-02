Russia fired around 1,900 drones, nearly 1,600 guided missiles and 144 missiles at Ukraine over the course of week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Over the course of the week, Russian forces carried out strikes on 16 Ukrainian regions using drones, guided aerial bombs and missiles.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Indeed, this week alone, the Russians launched around 1,900 drones, nearly 1,600 aerial bombs and 144 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles.

Night-time shelling

"Today, Sumy came under attack from aerial bombs. In Brovary, one person was killed and six others were injured as a result of a drone strike. My condolences to their families and loved ones. There has been constant shelling of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region; strikes were also carried out overnight in the Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Over the past week, more than 1,500 properties have been damaged, including hundreds of ordinary residential buildings," the President said.

See also: Zelenskyy to partners: Anti-ballistic missiles must protect people, not sit in warehouses

Pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy emphasised that a significant proportion of Russian enterprises involved in these attacks and producing components for drones, missiles and guided munitions are still not subject to sanctions. Consequently, the aggressor is now investing increasingly in ballistic weapons and attempting to ramp up their production.

"Pressure is needed on every link in the defence industry chain, and it is precisely this pressure that will ultimately help reduce the number of attacks against our people. Sanctions must be expanded and made to work. Thank you to everyone who is making this happen," he added.

Watch more: Russian container ship Yanina has been hit and has sunk, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO