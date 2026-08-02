Zelenskyy to partners: Anti-ballistic missiles must protect people, not sit in warehouses

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Western partners to supply Ukraine with missiles for the Patriot systems, emphasising that they should be used to protect people rather than left gathering dust in warehouses.

He made these remarks in an evening address, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The need for anti-ballistic defence

The Head of State noted that Ukraine recognises every leader and every country that is responding to Russian attacks on our nation.

"But the only strong response – and a just one at that – a response that truly achieves its goal and helps people – is additional support for us in Ukraine, for our people, for our state. There are ‘Patriot’ missiles available worldwide; it is important that our partners take this political decision – the decision to transfer the necessary packages. The United States of America knows what we need. Europe knows what we need. Anti-ballistic missiles are meant to protect people, not to sit in warehouses," Zelenskyy stated.

He emphasised that every day such vital aid is withheld gives Russia the opportunity to kill people.

Read more: Zelenskyy on shortage of missiles for Patriot system: Only one ballistic missile was successfully intercepted

Tightening sanctions against Russia

Furthermore, Zelenskyy called on partners to respond to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine with "additional and meaningful sanctions" against Moscow.

"Every legal entity and every individual who helps enterprises in Russia to produce ballistic weapons – launchers, missiles – or supplies components and everything else they need – must be subject to sanctions, not only ours but also those of our partners; there are still gaps in the G7 jurisdictions. Our diplomats need to work on this. On the fuel front: anything that is currently helping Russia to resume oil refining must be stopped without fail," said the President.

He added that he would discuss this with Ukrainian ambassadors, with whom a global meeting is due to take place in the near future.

"We need tangible results in every area – weapons for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia," the President added.

Read more: Trump on Patriot production licence for Ukraine: "I don’t think that’s ever going to happen"