Russian container ship Yanina has been hit and has sunk, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The Russian container ship Yanina, which was sailing under the Russian flag and subject to sanctions, has been hit.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

He expressed his gratitude to the Ukrainian soldiers who are taking the war back to Russia and responding to its attacks on civilian lives.

Strike on the container ship

"Our targets are carefully identified facilities that support the war effort. Last night, precision strikes were carried out – there have been hits in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas. The Russian container ship Yanina, which was subject to sanctions, was also hit; it was sailing under the Russian flag and had a capacity of over 100,000 tonnes. Thanks to the precision of our Defence Forces, it sank," the head of state emphasised.

Strikes on oil refineries

According to him, last night units of the Security Service struck the infrastructure of three Russian oil refineries in Bashkortostan.

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"The distance to the targets is almost 1,600 kilometres. These are refineries that process millions of tonnes of oil a year. Thank you for your precision! We are continuing our just pressure. The plan for long-range sanctions is being implemented step by step," the statement reads.