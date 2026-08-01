Kaleniuk on protest in Kyiv: President must stop "pissing in people’s eyes" and explain real reason for Fedorov’s dismissal. PHOTOS

A protest march against the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov as Defence Minister took place in Kyiv yesterday.

According to Censor.NET, Daria Kalenuk, Executive Director of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, attended the march and shared her impressions.

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Read more: Fedorov on his resignation: I will not join opposition to Zelenskyy and I will not go out to join protesters

"There were so many of us! And our demands are very simple: the president must explain the real reason for Fedorov’s dismissal. He must stop ‘pulling the wool over our eyes’ and treating us like idiots. If there are no valid reasons, he must restore what works," she explained.







Fedorov’s resignation

See more: Lviv, Dnipro and other cities join protest march against Fedorov’s resignation. PHOTOS