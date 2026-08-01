Fedorov on his resignation: I will not join opposition to Zelenskyy and I will not go out to join protesters

Former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, whose resignation sparked a wave of mass protests, has publicly refused to join the opposition to Volodymyr Zelenskyy whilst martial law remains in force. Furthermore, he stated that he would refrain from meeting with protesters calling for his reinstatement.

According to Censor.NET, he made these remarks in an interview with The New York Times published on Friday, 31 July.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"I don’t want this situation to artificially drag me into politics," Fedorov said.

He added that he does not view the situation "as a political struggle" and, at the same time, emphasised that he would not return to Zelenskyy’s team – unless he is reinstated as defence minister.

He also stated that he would like protesters at the rallies to focus not on his position, but on the strategy for waging the war.

As reported, a protest march against Fedorov’s dismissal took place in Kyiv the day before.

See more: Lviv, Dnipro and other cities join protest march against Fedorov’s resignation. PHOTOS

Fedorov’s resignation

Read more: Fedorov was removed from office over deep-seated issues Zelenskyy did not disclose – Butusov