Lviv, Dnipro and other cities join protest march against Fedorov’s resignation. PHOTOS
People in Kyiv and Lviv joined a protest march against Mykhailo Fedorov’s resignation as defence minister.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing ‘Suspilne.Lviv’ and ‘Suspilne.Dnipro’.
Lviv
On the evening of 31 July, Lviv residents gathered near the Taras Shevchenko monument on Svobody Avenue. The protesters organised a march through the city centre.
The rally began at around 7:30 p.m. At 8:00 p.m., the protesters began marching through the central streets.
Participants carried cardboard signs reading: "Fedorov is our defence minister," "Let Fedorov do his job," "Plenty of cardboard. Not much time," and "Let effective officials work." They also chanted: "Bring him back" and "Fedorov is defence minister."
Dnipro
In Dnipro, around 100 people gathered to join a nationwide protest march in support of reforms at the Ministry of Defence.
The protesters are demanding that Mykhailo Fedorov be reinstated as defence minister and that the authorities communicate with the public.
Other cities
Peaceful protests calling for Fedorov’s reinstatement as Defence Minister are also taking place in Poltava, Uzhhorod, Rivne, Chernivtsi, Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kharkiv.
As a reminder, a protest march against Mykhailo Fedorov’s resignation as defence minister took place in Kyiv on 31 July.
Fedorov’s resignation
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Protesters are demonstrating against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
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