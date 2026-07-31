Lviv, Dnipro and other cities join protest march against Fedorov’s resignation. PHOTOS

People in Kyiv and Lviv joined a protest march against Mykhailo Fedorov’s resignation as defence minister.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing ‘Suspilne.Lviv’ and ‘Suspilne.Dnipro’.

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Lviv

On the evening of 31 July, Lviv residents gathered near the Taras Shevchenko monument on Svobody Avenue. The protesters organised a march through the city centre.

The rally began at around 7:30 p.m. At 8:00 p.m., the protesters began marching through the central streets.

Participants carried cardboard signs reading: "Fedorov is our defence minister," "Let Fedorov do his job," "Plenty of cardboard. Not much time," and "Let effective officials work." They also chanted: "Bring him back" and "Fedorov is defence minister."

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Dnipro

In Dnipro, around 100 people gathered to join a nationwide protest march in support of reforms at the Ministry of Defence.

The protesters are demanding that Mykhailo Fedorov be reinstated as defence minister and that the authorities communicate with the public.

Other cities

Peaceful protests calling for Fedorov’s reinstatement as Defence Minister are also taking place in Poltava, Uzhhorod, Rivne, Chernivtsi, Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kharkiv.

As a reminder, a protest march against Mykhailo Fedorov’s resignation as defence minister took place in Kyiv on 31 July.

Fedorov’s resignation