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Protest march against Fedorov’s resignation begins in Kyiv: "We are marching for reforms.". VIDEO+PHOTOS
A protest march against Mykhailo Fedorov’s resignation as defence minister has begun in Kyiv.
This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.
Details
Participants began marching from the Taras Shevchenko monument towards Ivan Franko Square, chanting: "We are marching for reforms."
Participants’ demands
Addressing the crowd, protest organiser Dmytro Koziatynskyi said that the march was, first and foremost, about communication, dialogue and reforms.
"It is about ensuring that our country has a strategic vision, that it can emerge stronger from this difficult situation and that we defeat our enemy," he stressed.
After the march ended, the protesters gathered in Ivan Franko Square.
Fedorov’s resignation
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Protesters are demonstrating against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
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