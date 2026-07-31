Protest march against Fedorov’s resignation begins in Kyiv: "We are marching for reforms.". VIDEO+PHOTOS

A protest march against Mykhailo Fedorov’s resignation as defence minister has begun in Kyiv.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

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Details

Participants began marching from the Taras Shevchenko monument towards Ivan Franko Square, chanting: "We are marching for reforms."

Participants’ demands

Addressing the crowd, protest organiser Dmytro Koziatynskyi said that the march was, first and foremost, about communication, dialogue and reforms.

"It is about ensuring that our country has a strategic vision, that it can emerge stronger from this difficult situation and that we defeat our enemy," he stressed.





After the march ended, the protesters gathered in Ivan Franko Square.









See more: Protests show no sign of abating: for 15 days, Ukrainians have been demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister. PHOTOS

Fedorov’s resignation

Read more: Fedorov was removed from office over deep-seated issues Zelenskyy did not disclose – Butusov