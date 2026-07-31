Protests show no sign of abating: for 15 days, Ukrainians have been demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister. PHOTOS

Mass protests calling for Mykhailo Fedorov’s reinstatement as Defence Minister have now been ongoing for the 15th consecutive day in various cities across Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citizens have continued to voice their demands by taking to the streets carrying placards bearing slogans.

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Protests in various cities

In Lviv, the protest began at around 7.30 pm. Protesters arrived carrying placards bearing the slogans: "It matters who is Defence Minister", "When will we have a mild winter?", and "Drapatyi + Fedorov — one united Ukraine".

In Ivano-Frankivsk, around 60 people gathered in the square in front of the administrative building. In Uzhhorod, around 20 people took part in the rally. Slogans heard there included ‘Bring back Fedorov’s team’, ‘Sacking the best is the path to defeat’ and ‘We support reforms in the army’.

Demonstrations also took place in Kyiv and Odesa. Military personnel, volunteers and other concerned citizens gathered on Derybasivska Street. Ukrainian songs were sung during the demonstration in Kyiv.

Read more: "Misha won’t stand in way of cardboard Maidan with slogans calling for President’s resignation. He likes it," said "Servant of People" Bohutska

The protesters’ demands

The protesters state that their demands remain unchanged. They are insisting on the reinstatement of Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine’s Minister of Defence and the continuation of reforms within the armed forces.

Fedorov’s dismissal

Read more: Fedorov on his resignation: Reason is linked to procurement, I have stepped on the toes of many people