Protests show no sign of abating: for 15 days, Ukrainians have been demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister. PHOTOS
Mass protests calling for Mykhailo Fedorov’s reinstatement as Defence Minister have now been ongoing for the 15th consecutive day in various cities across Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, citizens have continued to voice their demands by taking to the streets carrying placards bearing slogans.
Protests in various cities
In Lviv, the protest began at around 7.30 pm. Protesters arrived carrying placards bearing the slogans: "It matters who is Defence Minister", "When will we have a mild winter?", and "Drapatyi + Fedorov — one united Ukraine".
In Ivano-Frankivsk, around 60 people gathered in the square in front of the administrative building. In Uzhhorod, around 20 people took part in the rally. Slogans heard there included ‘Bring back Fedorov’s team’, ‘Sacking the best is the path to defeat’ and ‘We support reforms in the army’.
Demonstrations also took place in Kyiv and Odesa. Military personnel, volunteers and other concerned citizens gathered on Derybasivska Street. Ukrainian songs were sung during the demonstration in Kyiv.
The protesters’ demands
The protesters state that their demands remain unchanged. They are insisting on the reinstatement of Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine’s Minister of Defence and the continuation of reforms within the armed forces.
Fedorov’s dismissal
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada backed a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhii Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
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