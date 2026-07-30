"Misha won’t stand in way of cardboard Maidan with slogans calling for President’s resignation. He likes it," said "Servant of People" Bohutska

Liza Bohutska, a Member of Parliament from the "Servant of the People" faction, stated that after watching an interview with former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov for "Ukrainska Pravda", she had come to the conclusion that he had no intention of opposing the protests calling for his reinstatement or the President’s resignation.

Bohutska wrote about this on her Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the MP, during the interview Fedorov did not criticise President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and, in her view, left open the possibility of returning to the post of defence minister.

At the same time, she drew attention to Fedorov’s comments expressing support for those calling for his return.

"My conclusion: Misha is leaving the door open whilst at the same time not getting in the way of the ‘cardboard Maidan’ with its slogans calling for the President’s resignation, its swearing and even its distorted version of his surname (Fedorenko or Fedorchuk). It’s a bit of a mixed bag… He likes it," Bohutska wrote.

The MP also writes that, in her view, Fedorov did not expect to be so popular, describing him as "third in the rankings after the President and Zaluzhnyi". She believes he will continue to try to strengthen his political position.

Read more: Fedorov on his resignation: Reason is linked to procurement, I have stepped on the toes of many people

In addition, the MP drew attention to Fedorov’s statement that, if the President does not reinstate him, he will set up "something of his own", but will continue to work for Ukraine’s victory.

At the same time, Bohutska asked why Fedorov had not accepted another post offered by the President, which would also have given him the opportunity to work towards victory and promote his ideas through the Commander-in-Chief, whom he respects.

Above all, Liza Bohutska criticised the work of "Ukrainska Pravda" during the interview, stating that the publication had attempted to elicit negative comments from her interviewee about the President and the Head of the President’s Office, Andrii Yermak.

Read more: Mass rallies against Fedorov’s dismissal continue in Ukraine for 14th consecutive day. PHOTOS