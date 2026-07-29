Mass rallies against Fedorov’s dismissal continue in Ukraine for 14th consecutive day. PHOTOS
On 29 July, protests over the dismissal of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov continued in Ukraine. This marked the 14th day that people had taken to the streets in various cities.
Censor.NET reports this, citing Suspilne.
People take to the streets and voice their demands
Around 80 people gathered for the rally in Dnipro. At the beginning of the protest, participants observed a minute of silence in memory of those killed and unfurled a large Ukrainian flag. They held signs calling for Fedorov to be reinstated.
Nearly 50 people gathered in the square in Ivano-Frankivsk. The rally also began with a minute of silence. Participants held signs and chanted slogans in support of Fedorov.
The protests in Zaporizhzhia have also continued for 14 days. People are taking to the streets with new signs, but their main demand remains unchanged: the reinstatement of Mykhailo Fedorov.
- Veteran Dmytro Koziatynskyi, one of the initiators of the rally against Mykhailo Fedorov’s dismissal, previously announced a protest march in Kyiv on Friday, 31 July, calling for dialogue and reforms in the defence sector.
Fedorov’s resignation
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Protesters are demonstrating against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
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