Mass rallies against Fedorov’s dismissal continue in Ukraine for 14th consecutive day. PHOTOS

On 29 July, protests over the dismissal of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov continued in Ukraine. This marked the 14th day that people had taken to the streets in various cities.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Suspilne.

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People take to the streets and voice their demands

Around 80 people gathered for the rally in Dnipro. At the beginning of the protest, participants observed a minute of silence in memory of those killed and unfurled a large Ukrainian flag. They held signs calling for Fedorov to be reinstated.

Nearly 50 people gathered in the square in Ivano-Frankivsk. The rally also began with a minute of silence. Participants held signs and chanted slogans in support of Fedorov.

The protests in Zaporizhzhia have also continued for 14 days. People are taking to the streets with new signs, but their main demand remains unchanged: the reinstatement of Mykhailo Fedorov.







Read more: Zelenskyy on Fedorov: Resignation is related to system’s effectiveness

Veteran Dmytro Koziatynskyi, one of the initiators of the rally against Mykhailo Fedorov’s dismissal, previously announced a protest march in Kyiv on Friday, 31 July, calling for dialogue and reforms in the defence sector.

Fedorov’s resignation

Read more: March against Fedorov’s dismissal announced in Kyiv instead of daily rally: it will take place on evening of 31 July