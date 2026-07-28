March against Fedorov’s dismissal announced in Kyiv instead of daily rally: it will take place on evening of 31 July

Photo: Ангеліна Шорохова

Veteran Dmytro Koziatynskyi, one of the initiators of the rally against Mykhailo Fedorov’s dismissal, has announced a protest march in Kyiv on Friday, 31 July, calling for dialogue and reforms in the defence sector.

The Ukrainian veteran wrote this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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"I think everyone has already seen the president’s new interview. Unfortunately, we still did not receive an answer to the question being asked by people at protests across the country. I am convinced that listening to one’s people is a sign of strength, and I hope that the president will ultimately hear us. Without proper communication, frustration and disillusionment will continue to grow in society, and that is certainly not something we should carry into what will already be an extremely difficult winter," Koziatynskyi noted.

The protest march will therefore begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Shevchenko monument in Shevchenko Park and proceed to Ivan Franko Square, where the protesters usually gather.

He called on other cities to join the initiative and march through their central streets if the security situation permits.

"I call on Volodymyr Zelenskyy to listen to his people and continue the dialogue with Fedorov. For example, Mykhailo could be given a year to implement reforms, after which a decision could be made based on the results," he concluded.

Fedorov’s resignation

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.

Since 16 July, rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov have been taking place in various cities across Ukraine. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.

Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.

Read more: Man in balaclava with knife detained at rally against Fedorov’s dismissal in Lviv: his identity established. PHOTO