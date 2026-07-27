Zelenskyy on Fedorov: Resignation is related to system’s effectiveness

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Mykhailo Fedorov’s resignation, stating that this decision was not related to any one individual, but rather to the need to ensure the effective functioning of the entire governance system during the war.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state made these remarks in an interview with Sky News.

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According to Zelenskyy, he respects both Fedorov and the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi; however, the success of military operations is the result of the work of many agencies.

The president noted that strikes on targets within Russian territory are carried out through the joint efforts of intelligence agencies, special services, military units, and the command.

Could Fedorov return?

When asked by a journalist whether Fedorov could be reappointed, Zelenskyy did not give a direct answer.

At the same time, he emphasized that he does not want internal conflicts among officials to influence decision-making in the defense sector.

Read more: Yermak consulted "Veronika Feng Shui" on how to prevent Fedorov’s appointment as Presidential Office chief – media

"I don't have time for talks or negotiations. I don't have time to listen to one side first and then the other, because the two sides aren't ready to meet every day. And I don't need to figure out which of them is right and which is wrong," the president said.

President outlined his priorities

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine now needs a new approach to mobilization, unity between the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense, and further development of the missile defense system.

At the same time, the head of state emphasized that, despite the importance of developing drone technology, it cannot completely replace soldiers on the front lines.

"If you don’t have soldiers on the front lines, you’ll lose a piece of territory, you’ll lose a village, and after the village, you’ll lose a city," Zelenskyy concluded.

Read more: Demonstrations calling for Fedorov’s reinstatement are continuing for eleventh day in cities across Ukraine. PHOTOS

Fedorov’s resignation