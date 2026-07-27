Demonstrations calling for Fedorov’s reinstatement are continuing for eleventh day in cities across Ukraine. PHOTOS

On Sunday, 26 July, protests are taking place in a number of Ukrainian cities for the 11th consecutive day following the dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov as Defence Minister.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne".

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11th day of protests

Protests are taking place in Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Uzhhorod and other cities.

Protesters are demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister.

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Read more: Yermak consulted "Veronika Feng Shui" on how to prevent Fedorov’s appointment as Presidential Office chief – media

Fedorov’s resignation

Read more: Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal as Defence Minister have been ongoing for ten days in Kyiv and other cities. PHOTOS