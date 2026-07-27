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Demonstrations calling for Fedorov’s reinstatement are continuing for eleventh day in cities across Ukraine. PHOTOS
On Sunday, 26 July, protests are taking place in a number of Ukrainian cities for the 11th consecutive day following the dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov as Defence Minister.
This is reported by Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne".
11th day of protests
Protests are taking place in Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Uzhhorod and other cities.
Protesters are demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister.
Fedorov’s resignation
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Protesters are demonstrating against his resignation.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhii Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi in his place.
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