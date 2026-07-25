Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal as Defence Minister have been ongoing for ten days in Kyiv and other cities. PHOTOS

In Kyiv and several other cities across Ukraine, 25 July marks the tenth day of protests over the dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov as Defence Minister.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing ‘Suspilne’ and ‘Radio Svoboda’.

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Day 10 of the protests

In Kyiv, people began gathering in the square near the Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theatre at 7.00 pm.

Protesters are demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister. There are also calls to replace Vitaliy Kim as head of the Ministry of Veterans’ Affairs; prior to the government reshuffle, he served as head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration.

As well as in Kyiv, people took to the streets in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Uzhhorod, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy and Mykolaiv.

They chanted slogans such as: "Fedorov – Drapaty, we cannot be defeated", "There are no holidays in war", "We stand with those who stand for us there" and "MPs, get to work".

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

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Fedorov’s resignation

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