Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal as Defence Minister have been ongoing for ten days in Kyiv and other cities. PHOTOS
In Kyiv and several other cities across Ukraine, 25 July marks the tenth day of protests over the dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov as Defence Minister.
This is reported by Censor.NET, citing ‘Suspilne’ and ‘Radio Svoboda’.
Day 10 of the protests
In Kyiv, people began gathering in the square near the Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theatre at 7.00 pm.
Protesters are demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister. There are also calls to replace Vitaliy Kim as head of the Ministry of Veterans’ Affairs; prior to the government reshuffle, he served as head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration.
As well as in Kyiv, people took to the streets in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Uzhhorod, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy and Mykolaiv.
They chanted slogans such as: "Fedorov – Drapaty, we cannot be defeated", "There are no holidays in war", "We stand with those who stand for us there" and "MPs, get to work".
Fedorov’s resignation
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as Minister of Defence.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhiy Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi in his place.
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