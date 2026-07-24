Yermak consulted "Veronika Feng Shui" on how to prevent Fedorov’s appointment as Presidential Office chief – media

In late 2025, former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Servant of the People parliamentary faction leader Davyd Arakhamiia opposed the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as head of the Presidential Office.

This was reported in an article by Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach titled "CounterAction. Who decided to dismiss Defence Minister Fedorov and why?", Censor.NET reports.

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According to the publication, during the July 2025 protests in defence of NABU and SAPO, Mykhailo Fedorov was the only member of the president’s team who openly opposed Andriy Yermak’s plans to curtail the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

In late 2025, following searches and Yermak’s resignation, the Presidential Office began selecting its next head. Mykhailo Fedorov was among the candidates.

Fedorov was preparing reform of the Presidential Office

Several Ukrainska Pravda sources close to the Presidential Office said that Fedorov had even drafted a concept for transforming it from a source of unchecked power into a driver of reform. However, Zelenskyy ultimately appointed him defence minister.

Yermak and Arakhamiia opposed the appointment

Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in political circles said that Yermak and Arakhamiia, whose views Zelenskyy takes into account, opposed Fedorov’s appointment at the time.

In particular, Arakhamiia did not want to further increase the influence of a figure who was already highly trusted by the president and difficult to reach agreements with.

"He will become too powerful," an influential political figure quoted Arakhamia as saying at the time.

Yermak’s correspondence with "Veronika Feng Shui"

In December 2025, Yermak did not want Fedorov to succeed him because of approval ratings and elections. This is evidenced by Yermak’s correspondence with "Veronika Feng Shui", obtained by Ukrainska Pravda journalists.

Yermak’s interlocutor advised him to hint to Zelenskyy that Fedorov was "preparing to replace him". She suggested that this would anger the president and "plant the idea in his head".

Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Yermak’s dismissal

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