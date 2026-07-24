Yermak consulted "Veronika Feng Shui" on how to prevent Fedorov’s appointment as Presidential Office chief – media
In late 2025, former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Servant of the People parliamentary faction leader Davyd Arakhamiia opposed the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as head of the Presidential Office.
This was reported in an article by Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach titled "CounterAction. Who decided to dismiss Defence Minister Fedorov and why?", Censor.NET reports.
According to the publication, during the July 2025 protests in defence of NABU and SAPO, Mykhailo Fedorov was the only member of the president’s team who openly opposed Andriy Yermak’s plans to curtail the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.
In late 2025, following searches and Yermak’s resignation, the Presidential Office began selecting its next head. Mykhailo Fedorov was among the candidates.
Fedorov was preparing reform of the Presidential Office
Several Ukrainska Pravda sources close to the Presidential Office said that Fedorov had even drafted a concept for transforming it from a source of unchecked power into a driver of reform. However, Zelenskyy ultimately appointed him defence minister.
Yermak and Arakhamiia opposed the appointment
Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in political circles said that Yermak and Arakhamiia, whose views Zelenskyy takes into account, opposed Fedorov’s appointment at the time.
In particular, Arakhamiia did not want to further increase the influence of a figure who was already highly trusted by the president and difficult to reach agreements with.
"He will become too powerful," an influential political figure quoted Arakhamia as saying at the time.
Yermak’s correspondence with "Veronika Feng Shui"
In December 2025, Yermak did not want Fedorov to succeed him because of approval ratings and elections. This is evidenced by Yermak’s correspondence with "Veronika Feng Shui", obtained by Ukrainska Pravda journalists.
Yermak’s interlocutor advised him to hint to Zelenskyy that Fedorov was "preparing to replace him". She suggested that this would anger the president and "plant the idea in his head".
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
- It was previously reported that former Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak continues to use the services of the State Security Administration following his dismissal in November 2025.
- Former Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has become the head of one of the committees at the Ukrainian National Bar Association.
Suspicion against Yermak in the Dynasty case
- As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was legalised from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.
- NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.
- The main part of the construction was financed with funds obtained by criminal means. Persons controlled by Oleksii Chernyshov also created a front company for this purpose, which placed orders.
- After the start of the full-scale invasion, the construction did not stop and even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and in several shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.
- After media publications about Dynasty, the owners of the residences tried to remove the land and real estate from possible seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and five unfinished Dynasty properties. NABU and SAPO also inspected the cottage estate.
-
Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.
-
Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.
- Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.
- It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.
- Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".
- On May 14, a preventive measure was chosen for Yermak: he was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 140 million.
- On May 18, Yermak was released from the pre-trial detention center.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password