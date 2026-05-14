Yermak has been remanded in custody for 60 days: bail set at 140 million hryvnias. VIDEO

Andrii Yermak, former head of the President’s Office, has been placed under a preventive measure in a corruption case.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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What did the court decide?

The motion was granted in part.

The former head of the Presidential Office has been remanded in custody for two months, with an alternative bail set at 140 million hryvnias.

Yermak must also refrain from communicating with the suspects:

Chernyshov;

Mindich;

Lysenko;

Opalchuk;

Siranchuk;

Medvedeva;

He must also refrain from communicating with witnesses:

Martynkevych;

Yatsyk;

Ohorodnyk;

Kvelynkova;

Mrs. Nikolaienko;

Mr. Nikolaienko;

Novikova;

Chernyshova;

Abramov;

Anikievich;

Radkivska;

Naumenko;

Bobrovska;

If bail is posted, Yermak must also appear when summoned by an investigating detective, a prosecutor, or a court; report any change of residence or employment; refrain from leaving Kyiv without permission; surrender his travel documents and diplomatic passports for safekeeping; and wear an electronic monitoring device.

The former head of the Presidential Office stated that he does not have the money to post bail.

"I don't have that kind of money. My lawyer will handle it now..."

Read more: Yermak responds whether Zelenskyy supported him: He has many important matters

Yermak suspected in the ‘Dynasty’ case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriі Yermak, under suspicion. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, over 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the "Dynasty" cooperative

NABU stated that the participants in the "Dynasty project" agreed to build four private residences on the plots for their own personal use. Each house covered an area of around 1,000 square metres, and the cost of a single house was approximately $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3 and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool and a gym.

The bulk of the construction was financed with funds obtained through criminal means. To this end, individuals under the control of Oleksii Chernyshov set up a front company to place the orders.

After the full-scale invasion began, construction did not stop but actually continued at an even faster pace. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and operate in multiple shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his own residence.

Following media reports about "Dynasty", the owners of the residences attempted to remove the land and property from potential seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a seizure order on the land plots and five unfinished "Dynasty" properties. The NABU and SAPO also carried out an inspection of the cottage complex.

The Office of the President, commenting on the allegations, stated that legal proceedings are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also stated that the allegations were groundless.

Yermak declined to comment on the allegations and noted that he owns no houses, only a flat and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized land plots and unfinished properties belonging to ‘Dynasty’.

Yermak links the notification of the allegations against him by the NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

Read more: "My close friends don’t call me ’A.B.’; they call me by my first name," - Yermak