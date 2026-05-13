Yermak responds whether Zelenskyy supported him: He has many important matters

Former Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak says he did not reach out to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He said this in response to a question from a Censor.NET journalist about whether President Zelenskyy had expressed support for him.

He did not reach out to Zelenskyy

"I know that the president is busy with important... and, frankly, it would be wrong because the president must ensure independent justice... But, frankly, I did not reach out because I have respect, after all, this is the president of Ukraine. He has far more important matters now, the country is at war," Yermak said.

No calls from Sean Penn

In addition, Yermak answered whether he had received support from American actor Sean Penn, whom the former head of the Office of the President had previously called his "close friend".

"First of all, I have been working with documents and so on all these days. We did not speak by phone," the former head of the Office of the President said.

Asked whether he had received messages from Penn on messaging apps, Yermak said he "had not seen any".

Watch more: Yermak denies knowing Anikiievich: "I did not communicate with fortune tellers, I know several Veronikas". VIDEO

Suspicion against Yermak in the Dynasty case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was legalised from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.

NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The main part of the construction was financed with funds obtained by criminal means. Persons controlled by Oleksii Chernyshov also created a front company for this purpose, which placed orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the construction did not stop and even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and in several shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

After media publications about Dynasty, the owners of the residences tried to remove the land and real estate from possible seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and five unfinished Dynasty properties. NABU and SAPO also inspected the cottage estate.

Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.

Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

Read more: Yermak on UAH 180 million bail: I do not have that kind of money. I only have what is listed in my declaration