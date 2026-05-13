Yermak on UAH 180 million bail: I do not have that kind of money. I only have what is listed in my declaration

Former Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak said he did not have the funds to post UAH 180 million bail.

He said this in a comment to journalists, Censor.NET reports.

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"I definitely do not have that kind of money. I only have what is listed in my declaration," he replied.

As is known, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office is asking for bail for Yermak in the amount of UAH 180 million.

Lawyer Fomin believes that the amount of bail, if set, should be proportionate to Yermak’s income.

Watch more: Yermak’s ’fortune-teller’ had separate phone to communicate with him, he wrote to her about heads of NABU and SAPO. VIDEO

Suspicion against Yermak in the Dynasty case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was legalised from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.

NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The main part of the construction was financed with funds obtained by criminal means. Persons controlled by Oleksii Chernyshov also created a front company for this purpose, which placed orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the construction did not stop and even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and in several shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

After media publications about Dynasty, the owners of the residences tried to remove the land and real estate from possible seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and five unfinished Dynasty properties. NABU and SAPO also inspected the cottage estate.

Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.

Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

Read more: HACC continues to determine preventive measure for Yermak. Live updates