Yermak’s ’fortune-teller’ had separate phone to communicate with him, he wrote to her about heads of NABU and SAPO. VIDEO

Andrii Yermak, former head of the Presidential Office, spoke with a subscriber of ‘Veronika Feng Shui Office’ and mentioned the heads of anti-corruption agencies.

This was reported by a correspondent for Censor.NET.

Video by Mykhailo Tkach

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to a prosecutor from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), the person in question is Veronika Fedorivna Anikievich. It was with her that Yermak agreed on appointments to various posts.

It is noted that Anikievich had a separate phone for communicating with Yermak.

It was previously reported that she was listed in his phone as "Veronika Feng Shui Office".

According to the prosecution, on 24 December 2025, Yermak sent a message to "Veronika Feng Shui" mentioning the surnames of Klymenko and Kryvonos – the heads of NABU and the SAPO.

Read more: HACC continues to determine preventive measure for Yermak. Live updates

She replied to him: "I am very angry today. So I apologise in advance for my sharpness. But on the other hand, my sharpness will put you on a different wavelength. Over the last few months, you have not escalated the situation and have not responded to the attacks. You are both being psychologically tormented. The situation is getting worse, but you remain silent. What needs to happen for you to start acting? When they’ve finished with you, they’ll start on him. If you continue with the ostrich strategy, that’s exactly what will happen. The situation is such that it’s either you or them."

In reply, Yermak sent her the following message: "Fiala, Ukrainska Pravda, Tkach, Musaeva, Zhelezniak, Arakhamia, Honcharenko. I’m ready for anything. I’m ready for tomorrow."

Veronika also wrote to Yermak: "You’re currently worried about the document and the arrest. It’s unpleasant, but at the moment you have no solid evidence. Once you do, you’ll have the moral and legal right to destroy them. But if they come to power, they will act more seriously and there will be no friend to vouch for you and no broad powers. The best thing would be if you manage to get away and go abroad. Think about that. And about the fact that if you were taken back a month or two, you would have acted completely differently."

Read more: High Anti-Corruption Court refused to question Chervinskyi as witness in Yermak case. VIDEO