Yermak consulted fortune teller "Veronika Feng Shui" on appointments to state posts – SAPO
Former Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak consulted a fortune teller, listed in his contacts as "Veronika Feng Shui Office," on appointments to state posts. In particular, he sent her candidates’ dates of birth and asked for advice.
This became known during a hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court, which on 12 May began choosing a preventive measure for Yermak, Censor.NET reports.
Personnel appointments based on outside advice
According to SAPO prosecutor Valentyna Hrebeniuk, Yermak sent data on candidates’ dates of birth to a contact listed as "Veronika Feng Shui Office."
"He consults her on the appointment of the incumbent health minister. On the appointment of Oleh Yuriiovych Tatarov as Deputy Head of the President’s Office...
Also on the appointment of Ihor Vasylovych Lysyi as head of the State Management of Affairs... He asks for advice about him and writes his date of birth," Hrebeniuk said.
Hrebeniuk says he referred to Lysyi, the head of the State Management of Affairs, as "his person."
Risks to the investigation and impact on the system
According to the prosecutor, Yermak also consulted "Veronika Feng Shui" on the appointment of former Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and the prime minister.
The prosecution believes Yermak may influence the appointment of people to senior state posts, including in law enforcement agencies, and could use this to obstruct the investigation.
In particular, he may try to conceal evidence or initiate investigations against individuals involved in the pre-trial investigation.
Suspicion against Yermak in Dynasty case
- As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was legalised from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.
- NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.
- The main part of the construction was financed with funds obtained by criminal means. Persons controlled by Oleksii Chernyshov also created a front company for this purpose, which placed orders.
- After the start of the full-scale invasion, the construction did not stop and even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and in several shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.
- After media publications about Dynasty, the owners of the residences tried to remove the land and real estate from possible seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and five unfinished Dynasty properties. NABU and SAPO also inspected the cottage estate.
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Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.
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Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.
- Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.
- It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.
- Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".
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