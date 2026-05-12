Yermak consulted fortune teller "Veronika Feng Shui" on appointments to state posts – SAPO

Former Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak consulted a fortune teller, listed in his contacts as "Veronika Feng Shui Office," on appointments to state posts. In particular, he sent her candidates’ dates of birth and asked for advice.

This became known during a hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court, which on 12 May began choosing a preventive measure for Yermak, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Personnel appointments based on outside advice

According to SAPO prosecutor Valentyna Hrebeniuk, Yermak sent data on candidates’ dates of birth to a contact listed as "Veronika Feng Shui Office."

"He consults her on the appointment of the incumbent health minister. On the appointment of Oleh Yuriiovych Tatarov as Deputy Head of the President’s Office...

Also on the appointment of Ihor Vasylovych Lysyi as head of the State Management of Affairs... He asks for advice about him and writes his date of birth," Hrebeniuk said.

Hrebeniuk says he referred to Lysyi, the head of the State Management of Affairs, as "his person."

Read more: Yermak has four diplomatic passports. There is risk of hiding from investigation abroad – SAPO

Risks to the investigation and impact on the system

According to the prosecutor, Yermak also consulted "Veronika Feng Shui" on the appointment of former Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and the prime minister.

The prosecution believes Yermak may influence the appointment of people to senior state posts, including in law enforcement agencies, and could use this to obstruct the investigation.

In particular, he may try to conceal evidence or initiate investigations against individuals involved in the pre-trial investigation.

Suspicion against Yermak in Dynasty case