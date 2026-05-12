Court choosing preventive measure for Yermak in Dynasty construction case (updated). VIDEO

The High Anti-Corruption Court has begun a hearing to choose a preventive measure for former Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

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Details

Before the hearing began, Andriy Yermak refused to comment to journalists but said he expected a "fair trial".

The former head of the President’s Office, answering a question on whether he still influences decisions by the Office of the President after his dismissal, said he "does not comment on media campaign planted stories".

The prosecution will ask for a preventive measure in the form of detention with bail set at UAH 180 million.

The hearing is being conducted by Judge Nohachevskyi. The prosecution is represented by SAPO prosecutor Valentyna Hrebeniuk.

The prosecutor and the defense do not object to an open hearing. At the same time, the prosecution is asking the court to examine part of the evidence in a closed session.

Lawyer Fomin said Yermak’s case consists of 16 volumes of about 250 pages each.

Judge Nohachevskyi ruled that the prosecutor would begin her statement today and that the hearing would continue tomorrow.

The prosecutor noted that R2 in the case file refers to Andriy Borysovych Yermak himself.

"Chernyshov was to become the owner of residence R4, Mindich of R3, and Yermak of R2," Hrebeniuk said.

A house for shared use, called R0, was also planned to accommodate a spa area.

According to SAPO, former Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov ensured the allocation of land plots for the construction.

Yermak’s father, Borys Yermak, was among Yermak’s trusted persons and representatives in work with Dynasty.

"No later than 26 August 2022, Yermak instructed his father, Borys Mykhailovych Yermak, to pass information to Kvelynkova about granting her powers to exercise further control on his behalf over the construction, which was carried out using funds whose actual circumstances indicate their criminal origin," the prosecutor said.

The correspondence between the persons involved also mentions that Borys Mykhailovych is the representative of R2 and his father.

The prosecutor said Timur Mindich provided financing for the construction and distributed the funds, as well as ensuring the secrecy of the members of the criminal group.

The prosecution said a number of pharmaceutical companies were used to contribute funds to finance the construction of the Dynasty cooperative.

The financing of Dynasty’s construction, the prosecutor noted, was carried out in various ways:

by replenishing the fund through contributions in the form of share payments received as a result of transactions with fictitious companies;

by using cash obtained through corruption in the energy sector;

by using cash whose origin has not been established.

The group also sometimes referred to the construction of Dynasty as "Big Construction".

According to SAPO, the cost of designing Dynasty itself was US$735,000. The design of residence R2, which was intended for Yermak, cost US$178,000.

"In total, Chernyshov, Yermak and Mindich organised the financing of the construction of residences in the Dynasty cottage estate for a total of UAH 331,904,945 using funds obtained from the laundering operation controlled by Mindich," prosecutor Hrebeniuk said.

Under certificates of completed works, the following amounts alone were transferred to the accounts of the general contractor, Active Technology LLC:

for R0, UAH 34,913,447;

for R2, UAH 34,106,440;

for R3, UAH 62,343,849;

for R4, UAH 58,364,435.

"In total, UAH 264,864,144 was paid to the accounts of Active Technology LLC. And in total, during 2020-2025, Chernyshov, Yermak and Mindich invested funds in the construction of the residences ... totalling UAH 460,122,207," the prosecutor said.

At the same time, after Chernyshov was served with a notice of suspicion in 2025, Mindich organised a temporary suspension of construction work starting from 1 July 2025.

Why is Yermak mentioned?

According to the prosecutor, Yermak is mentioned in correspondence between the persons involved in the case.

In particular, one of the messages mentioned "R2 - Yermak".

Risks

The prosecution believes there is a risk that Yermak may hide from pre-trial investigation bodies.

The prosecutor said Yermak has professional and social ties in government bodies and outside Ukraine. Therefore, he could be helped to hide abroad.

According to Hrebeniuk, Yermak has four diplomatic passports, while some information about the former head of the President’s Office crossing the border after 20 November 2025 was deleted from the Arkan system.

"During the pre-trial investigation, facts were also established of information concerning the suspect Andriy Yermak himself, as well as his property, being deleted from state registers and systems.

From 21 November 2025 to 7 May 2026, information stored in the integrated interagency information and telecommunications system for monitoring persons, vehicles and cargo crossing the state border, concerning Andriy Yermak’s border crossings, was deleted by unidentified persons," the prosecutor added.

Yermak’s influence

Correspondence with a contact named "Veronika Feng Shui Office" also states that Yermak facilitated the appointment of various persons to government posts, including the post of prime minister, by sending her dates of birth.

He also approved other appointments.

"He consulted on the appointment of former Prosecutor General Iryna Valentynivna Venediktova. He consulted on the appointment of the current minister to the post of health minister. He consulted on the appointment of Oleh Yuriiovych Tatarov to the post of deputy head of the Office of the President," Prosecutor Hrebeniuk said.

The prosecution believes Yermak’s possible influence over the appointment of persons to senior government posts, including in law enforcement agencies, could be used by him to obstruct the pre-trial investigation.

Pressure on the expert

The prosecution also described pressure on the expert who conducted the examination in the case. In particular, threats were made.

The court hearing has been adjourned until 13 May.

Read more: Zelenskyy is not subject of investigation, - Kryvonos

Background

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was laundered from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.

NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project had agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3 and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool and a gym.

Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.

Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

Yermak’s dismissal