Yermak has four diplomatic passports. There is risk of hiding from investigation abroad – SAPO

SAPO said former Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak has four diplomatic passports, the newest of which is valid until 2030.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

Risks of hiding

SAPO prosecutor Valentyna Hrebeniuk stressed that Yermak is accused of legalising funds that were not part of his official income, so they cannot determine his financial standing.

The prosecution believes there is a risk that Yermak may hide from pre-trial investigation bodies.

The prosecutor noted that Yermak has professional and social ties in government bodies and outside Ukraine. Therefore, he could be helped to hide abroad.

Read more: Enough evidence has been gathered against Yermak – Kryvonos

According to the investigation, Andriy Yermak has four diplomatic passports (the newest of which is valid until 2030). From 24 February 2022 to 20 November 2025, he crossed the border 86 times. The investigation has no data for the period after that because such data was deleted from the Arkan system.

"During the pre-trial investigation, facts were also established of information concerning the suspect Andriy Yermak himself, as well as his property, being deleted from state registers and systems.

From 21 November 2025 to 7 May 2026, information stored in the integrated interagency information and telecommunications system for monitoring persons, vehicles, and cargo crossing the state border, concerning Andriy Yermak’s border crossings, was deleted by unidentified persons," the prosecutor added.

Read more: SAPO will request arrest for Yermak with bail set at 180 million hryvnias, - Klymenko

Yermak’s influence on SSU and "fortune teller"

According to the investigation, in December 2025, during searches of Yermak’s driver’s car, documents were found with plans to appoint several people to senior positions in the SSU. Some of them currently hold positions in the SSU.

Correspondence with a contact named "Veronika Feng Shui" also states that Yermak facilitated the appointment of various persons to government posts, including the post of prime minister.

"He consulted on the appointment of former Prosecutor General Iryna Valentynivna Venediktova. He consulted on the appointment of the current minister to the post of health minister. He consulted on the appointment of Oleh Yuriiovych Tatarov to the post of deputy head of the Office of the President," Prosecutor Hrebeniuk said.

SAPO said that one of Yermak’s correspondences mentions a "fortune teller" who was allegedly consulted on important personnel decisions.

Read more: ’There were searches at Yermak’s office yesterday,’ - Honcharenko

Suspicion against Yermak in Dynasty case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was legalised from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.

NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The main part of the construction was financed with funds obtained by criminal means. Persons controlled by Oleksii Chernyshov also created a front company for this purpose, which placed orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the construction did not stop and even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and in several shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

After media publications about Dynasty, the owners of the residences tried to remove the land and real estate from possible seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and five unfinished Dynasty properties. NABU and SAPO also inspected the cottage estate.

Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.

Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

Watch more: "Dynasty" Cooperative: heads of NABU and SAPO hold briefing. VIDEO