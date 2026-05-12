’There were searches at Yermak’s office yesterday,’ - Honcharenko

Last night, searches were conducted at the office of former Head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of parliament from the "European Solidarity" party, according to Censor.NET.

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Details from Honcharenko

"According to my information, searches were conducted last night at Andriy Yermak's office on Architect Horodetskyi Street," Honcharenko claims.

What happened before?

As a reminder, on the evening of May 11, NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed Andrii Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, under investigation. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, over 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the "Dynasty" cooperative.

The NABU reported that the participants in the "Dynasty Project" agreed to build four private residences on the plots for their personal use. Each house had an area of approximately 1,000 square meters, and the cost of a single house was about $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The Office of the President, commenting on the allegations, stated that legal proceedings are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments.

Yermak's attorney, Ihor Fomin, also stated that the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak declined to comment on the allegations and noted that he owns no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and unfinished properties belonging to "Dynasty."

Yermak attributes the notification of suspicion he received from NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies."

Read more: Yermak on NABU’s charges: Law enforcement were under pressure

Yermak's dismissal