"Dynasty" Cooperative: heads of NABU and SAPO hold briefing. VIDEO

Leaders of the NABU and the SAPO held a briefing on the dismantling of an organized group involved in the large-scale laundering of criminally obtained assets.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Broadcast

Read more: Allegations against Yermak are baseless, this whole situation has been provoked by public pressure, - lawyer Fomin

Background

As a reminder, on the evening of May 11, the NABU and the SAPO announced that they had served a notice of suspicion on Andrii Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in connection with a case involving the laundering of 460 million hryvnias through a luxury construction project near Kyiv.

Later, President Zelenskyy’s office issued its first statement regarding the charges against Yermak.

Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: Legalisation of 460 million hryvnias in ’Dynasty’ case: six more individuals, including Mindich and Chernyshov, have been notified of suspicions