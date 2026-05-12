"Dynasty" Cooperative: heads of NABU and SAPO hold briefing. VIDEO
Leaders of the NABU and the SAPO held a briefing on the dismantling of an organized group involved in the large-scale laundering of criminally obtained assets.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Broadcast
Background
As a reminder, on the evening of May 11, the NABU and the SAPO announced that they had served a notice of suspicion on Andrii Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in connection with a case involving the laundering of 460 million hryvnias through a luxury construction project near Kyiv.
Later, President Zelenskyy’s office issued its first statement regarding the charges against Yermak.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
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Earlier, it was reported that former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has continued to use the services of the State Protection Department after his dismissal in November 2025.
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Former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has become the head of one of the committees under the Ukrainian National Bar Association.
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