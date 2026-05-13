Yermak denies knowing Anikiievich: "I did not communicate with fortune tellers, I know several Veronikas". VIDEO

Former Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak denies consulting "fortune teller" Veronika Anikiievich on personnel appointments to state positions.

He said this during the hearing, a Censor.NET correspondent reports.

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Details

This concerns "Veronika Feng Shui Office", with whom, according to the SAPO, Andriy Yermak agreed on appointments. This is Veronika Anikiievich. Her name was mentioned during the court hearing was mentioned by SAPO prosecutor Hrebeniuk.

"Listen, I know a couple of Veronikas. Which Veronika is being referred to here is difficult for me to comment on. Many names I heard today are people I do not know at all. If I start commenting on everyone, about everyone, who spoke to whom, about what and so on... I have never had a crown on my head and so on. If I called someone, said something and so on, I always addressed them directly. I always addressed them only on matters concerning the interests of the state. I never addressed anyone on any private matters. And so, if someone presents themselves on my behalf, if someone says something there and so on, I have told everyone: please contact law enforcement agencies immediately," Yermak said.

Read more: "My close friends don’t call me ’A.B.’; they call me by my first name," - Yermak

He also claims that he does not have "voodoo dolls", which were previously reported by the media.

"I know several Veronikas. I do not remember their surnames and so on. Maybe there is some Veronika I (spoke with). I have a lot of acquaintances. I definitely did not communicate with fortune tellers. Fortune tellers, prophets and so on, believe me. For me to remember that this is my friend, acquaintance and so on, no... I do know some Veronikas. There are different people, many different people, a lot of them. But this definitely has nothing to do with my duties when I was head of the Office," Yermak added.

Read more: Yermak on UAH 180 million bail: I do not have that kind of money. I only have what is listed in my declaration

Suspicion against Yermak in the Dynasty case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was legalised from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.

NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The main part of the construction was financed with funds obtained by criminal means. Persons controlled by Oleksii Chernyshov also created a front company for this purpose, which placed orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the construction did not stop and even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and in several shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

After media publications about Dynasty, the owners of the residences tried to remove the land and real estate from possible seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and five unfinished Dynasty properties. NABU and SAPO also inspected the cottage estate.

Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.

Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

Read more: I have many shortcomings, "but I do not count lack of intelligence among them," – Yermak