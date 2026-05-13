"My close friends don’t call me ’A.B.’; they call me by my first name," - Yermak

Andrii Yermak stated that the people close to him do not call him "A.B."

He made this statement in comments to reporters, according to a correspondent for Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"There are always people who want to refer to you, even if you don't know them. You can't control that. I've heard a lot of different names, nicknames, and all sorts of speculation. I said on the first day that I have only one name, the one my parents gave me: Andrii Yermak."

"A.B. or something like that... My name is Andrii; I don't call myself that... My close friends don't call me A.B. or anything like that. They call me by my first name," he said.

Earlier, media reports indicated that Andrii Yermak’s name appears on the "Mindich tapes" as "A.B.," "Ali Baba," and "The Surgeon."

Read more: I have many shortcomings, "but I do not count lack of intelligence among them," – Yermak

Yermak is a suspect in the "Dynasty" case