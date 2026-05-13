"My close friends don’t call me ’A.B.’; they call me by my first name," - Yermak
Andrii Yermak stated that the people close to him do not call him "A.B."
He made this statement in comments to reporters, according to a correspondent for Censor.NET.
What is known?
"There are always people who want to refer to you, even if you don't know them. You can't control that. I've heard a lot of different names, nicknames, and all sorts of speculation. I said on the first day that I have only one name, the one my parents gave me: Andrii Yermak."
"A.B. or something like that... My name is Andrii; I don't call myself that... My close friends don't call me A.B. or anything like that. They call me by my first name," he said.
Earlier, media reports indicated that Andrii Yermak’s name appears on the "Mindich tapes" as "A.B.," "Ali Baba," and "The Surgeon."
Yermak is a suspect in the "Dynasty" case
- As a reminder, on the evening of May 11, NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed Andrii Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, under investigation. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, over 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- The NABU reported that the participants in the "Dynasty Project" agreed to build four private residences on the plots for their personal use. Each house had an area of approximately 1,000 square meters, and the cost of a single house was about $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.
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The bulk of the construction was financed with funds obtained through criminal means. To this end, individuals under the control of Oleksii Chernyshov also set up a front company to place the orders.
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After the full-scale invasion began, construction did not stop but actually picked up pace. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and operate in multiple shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.
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Following media reports about "Dynasty," the owners of the residences attempted to remove the land and real estate from potential seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court placed a seizure order on the land plots and five unfinished "Dynasty" properties. Additionally, NABU and the SAPO conducted an inspection of the cottage community.
- The Office of the President, commenting on the allegations, stated that legal proceedings are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments.
- Yermak's attorney, Igor Fomin, also stated that the suspicion was unfounded.
- Yermak declined to comment on the allegations and noted that he owns no houses, only an apartment and a car.
- It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and unfinished properties belonging to "Dynasty."
- Yermak attributes the notification of suspicion issued to him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies."
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