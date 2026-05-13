I have many shortcomings, "but I do not count lack of intelligence among them," – Yermak

Former Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak stressed that justice must remain independent and free from any pressure. According to him, he intends to demonstrate through his own conduct that he is not using any influence on the judiciary.

He said this to journalists before the start of the hearing at which the court is expected to choose a preventive measure for him, a Censor.NET correspondent reports.

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"I think it is important for justice to be independent and free from influence. I want to show by my own example that I do not use it (influence -ed.)," he said.

Yermak assesses his own shortcomings

Separately, he noted that he had many shortcomings, "but I do not count lack of intelligence among them."

Asked whether he considered the case political, Yermak said he did not want to comment on that at this point.

Read more: Yermak consulted fortune teller "Veronika Feng Shui" on appointments to state posts – SAPO

Suspicion against Yermak in the Dynasty case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was legalised from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.

NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The main part of the construction was financed with funds obtained by criminal means. Persons controlled by Oleksii Chernyshov also created a front company for this purpose, which placed orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the construction did not stop and even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and in several shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

After media publications about Dynasty, the owners of the residences tried to remove the land and real estate from possible seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and five unfinished Dynasty properties. NABU and SAPO also inspected the cottage estate.

Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.

Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

Watch more: Yermak’s ’fortune-teller’ had separate phone to communicate with him, he wrote to her about heads of NABU and SAPO. VIDEO