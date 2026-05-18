Yermak released from pre-trial detention center after bail posted. VIDEO

Former Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak has been released from a pre-trial detention center after bail was posted.

This was reported by Channel 5, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

According to journalists, Yermak left the pre-trial detention center building.

Yermak said he had been held in a paid cell and knew who had posted bail for him.

Who has already posted bail for Andriy Yermak.

The funds for Yermak were provided by three individuals, with their contributions ranging from UAH 666 to UAH 8 million. Schemes reported this, citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to journalists, the largest contribution, UAH 8 million, was made by Roza Tapanova, head of the Babyn Yar National Historical and Memorial Reserve.

Another UAH 6.5 million was contributed by Serhii Svyryba (a former Asters partner and Yermak’s university classmate). A symbolic UAH 666 was transferred by actor Hryhorii Hryshkan, who described it as "an act for Ukraine’s future."

According to Ukrainska Pravda, the latest contribution to Yermak’s bail was UAH 4 million from a legal entity, Arena Maryn Limited Liability Company (LLC), an Odesa-based logistics and forwarding company registered in 2005 that specializes in container transportation, ship agency services, and cargo transshipment through Ukrainian seaports.

Another UAH 30 million was added to Yermak’s bail by footballer Serhii Rebrov, who left his post as Ukraine national team coach in April 2026.

Read more: Bail of UAH 140 million has already been posted for Yermak: HACC has "seen" funds

Suspicion against Yermak in the Dynasty case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was legalised from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.

NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The main part of the construction was financed with funds obtained by criminal means. Persons controlled by Oleksii Chernyshov also created a front company for this purpose, which placed orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the construction did not stop and even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and in several shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

After media publications about Dynasty, the owners of the residences tried to remove the land and real estate from possible seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and five unfinished Dynasty properties. NABU and SAPO also inspected the cottage estate.

Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.

Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

On May 14, a preventive measure was chosen for Yermak: he was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 140 million.

Read more: Yermak to remain in pre-trial detention center over weekend: collected bail cannot be posted – media