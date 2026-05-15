Yermak to remain in pre-trial detention center over weekend: collected bail cannot be posted – media

Former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, who is suspected of money laundering in connection with the construction of the Dynasty cooperative, remains in a pre-trial detention center. Although the required bail amount has already been collected, he remains in custody because banks are not operating.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, told Suspilne about this, Censor.NET reports.

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According to the defense lawyer, Yermak has remained in the pre-trial detention center for the second day after the court’s ruling. Although the bail amount of UAH 14,500,666 was effectively collected on May 14, it has not yet been credited to the court’s account because the banking day ends at 6 p.m.

Lawyer Fomin confirmed that Yermak will be released only after banks resume operations and confirm the payment. For now, the suspect in the corruption case remains behind bars.

Read more: Lawyer Shevchuk, who defended Kyva, wanted to stand surety for Yermak, AntAC says

Who has already posted bail for Andriy Yermak

The funds for Yermak were provided by three individuals, with their contributions ranging from UAH 666 to UAH 8 million. Schemes reported this, citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to journalists, the largest contribution, UAH 8 million, was made by Roza Tapanova, head of the Babyn Yar National Historical and Memorial Reserve.

Another UAH 6.5 million was contributed by Serhii Svyryba (a former Asters partner and Yermak’s university classmate). A symbolic UAH 666 was transferred by actor Hryhorii Hryshkan, who described it as "an act for Ukraine’s future."

According to Ukrainska Pravda, the latest contribution to Yermak’s bail was UAH 4 million from a legal entity, Arena Maryn Limited Liability Company (LLC), an Odesa-based logistics and forwarding company registered in 2005 that specializes in container transportation, ship agency services, and cargo transshipment through Ukrainian seaports.

Another UAH 30 million was added to Yermak’s bail by footballer Serhii Rebrov, who left his post as Ukraine national team coach in April 2026.

Read more: Third of Yermak’s bail has already been posted: UAH 85.6 million still needed – media

Suspicion against Yermak in the Dynasty case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was legalised from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.

NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The main part of the construction was financed with funds obtained by criminal means. Persons controlled by Oleksii Chernyshov also created a front company for this purpose, which placed orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the construction did not stop and even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and in several shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

After media publications about Dynasty, the owners of the residences tried to remove the land and real estate from possible seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and five unfinished Dynasty properties. NABU and SAPO also inspected the cottage estate.

Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.

Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

On May 14, a preventive measure was chosen for Yermak: he was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 140 million.

Read more: 44.5 million hryvnias have been raised for Yermak’s bail, – HACC