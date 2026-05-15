Lawyer Shevchuk, who defended Kyva, wanted to stand surety for Yermak, AntAC says

Lawyer Oleksii Shevchuk wanted to stand surety for the former Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

"As it turned out, lawyer Shevchuk is the person who wanted to stand surety for Yermak. But for some reason, Shevchuk did not come to the HACC, which was considering the preventive measure," the statement reads.

The AntAC reminded that Shevchuk is a speaker at the Ukrainian National Bar Association, where Yermak became the head of one of the committees.

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