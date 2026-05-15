Third of Yermak’s bail has already been posted: UAH 85.6 million still needed – media

A third of the bail set for former Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak has already been posted. Another UAH 85.6 million is still needed to reach the UAH 140 million bail amount set by the court.

This was reported by Schemes, while Babel was informed of the matter by the High Anti-Corruption Court, Censor.NET reports.

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The amount in question is UAH 54.8 million out of UAH 140 million. More than half of that sum (UAH 30 million) was posted by former Ukraine national team coach Serhii Rebrov, the court’s press service added.

Earlier, in an interview with journalists, Rebrov said Yermak had initiated his return as head coach of Ukraine’s national team.

Read more: 44.5 million hryvnias have been raised for Yermak’s bail, – HACC

Who made another payment for Yermak?

According to Schemes, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, the payment came from Miralif, a company founded in 2023. The firm, registered in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv, lists the rental and operation of owned or leased real estate as its main business activity.

The company’s director is Valentyn Krutko. In specialized services showing how a subscriber is saved in other users’ phone books, there are several tags indicating that Valentyn was a boxing coach.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s PR advisor, Petrov, posted 80,000 hryvnias in bail for Yermak







According to media reports, in 2018, Valentyn Krutko ended up in the dock as one of the suspects in a shooting on April 1 at the Eldorado nightclub in Ivano-Frankivsk, which left two people injured and led to the detention of 11 others. In court, the suspects partially admitted guilt, and they were eventually sentenced to prison terms.

Suspicion against Yermak in the Dynasty case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was legalised from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.

NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The main part of the construction was financed with funds obtained by criminal means. Persons controlled by Oleksii Chernyshov also created a front company for this purpose, which placed orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the construction did not stop and even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and in several shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

After media publications about Dynasty, the owners of the residences tried to remove the land and real estate from possible seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and five unfinished Dynasty properties. NABU and SAPO also inspected the cottage estate.

Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.

Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

On May 14, a preventive measure was chosen for Yermak: he was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 140 million.

Read more: Zhelezniak asks SSU to investigate whether Yermak’s "fortune-teller" has ties to Russian intelligence agencies