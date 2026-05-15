Zhelezniak asks SSU to investigate whether Yermak’s "fortune-teller" has ties to Russian intelligence agencies

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak has asked Acting SSU Head Yevhen Khmara to investigate possible ties between "fortune teller" Veronika Anikiievich and Russian intelligence agencies.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"I wrote a detailed letter to the SSU: 'Investigate whether Veronika Fedorivna Anikiievich has any ties to representatives of the aggressor country’s special services, in particular the FSB of the Russian Federation, as well as any other potential influence by the aggressor state on her activities."

"It is now up to counterintelligence to get in touch and, at the very least, question her," the lawmaker noted.

Zhelezniak also suggested looking into what specific advice she gave prior to the invasion, sometime in January or February 2022.

"Both personnel and geopolitical. Because, let me remind you, it was Yermak who was convincing the President at the time that there would be no invasion....and judging by the fact that as late as February 16, 2022, he was working on his own little house in Kozyn, he believed it himself," the MP concluded.





Read more: Yermak’s case demonstrates the resilience of Ukraine’s anti-corruption system, - Maternova

More about Anikievich

Veronika Anikievich, also known as "Veronika Feng Shui Office," is an esoteric practitioner with whom, according to the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), Andrii Yermak coordinated appointments to government positions. Her name was mentioned during the court hearing by SAPO prosecutor Hrebeniuk.

during the court hearing by SAPO prosecutor Hrebeniuk. According to media reports, she has visited occupied Crimea, and her father is a Russian citizen.

Yermak is suspected in the "Dynasty" case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak under suspicion. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, over 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the ‘Dynasty’ cooperative

NABU stated that the participants in the "Dynasty project" agreed to build four private residences on the plots for personal use. Each house covered an area of around 1,000 square metres, and the cost of a single house was approximately $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3 and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool and a gym.

The bulk of the construction was financed with funds obtained through criminal means. To this end, individuals under the control of Oleksiy Chernyshov set up a front company to place the orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, construction did not stop but actually continued at an even faster pace. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and operate in multiple shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

Following media reports about "Dynasty", the owners of the residences attempted to remove the land and property from potential seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a seizure order on the land plots and five unfinished "Dynasty" properties. The NABU and SAPO also carried out an inspection of the cottage complex.

The Office of the President, commenting on the allegations, stated that legal proceedings are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also stated that the allegations were groundless.

Yermak declined to comment on the allegations and noted that he owns no houses, only a flat and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized land plots and unfinished properties belonging to ‘Dynasty’.

Yermak links the notification of the charges against him by the NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

On 14 May, a preventive measure was imposed on Yermak – he was remanded in custody with bail set at 140 million hryvnias.

Read more: Former Ukraine national football team coach Serhii Rebrov paid 30 million hryvnias in bail for Yermak. PHOTO