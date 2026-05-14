Yermak’s case demonstrates the resilience of Ukraine’s anti-corruption system, - Maternova

The EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, has stated that the court proceedings in the case of Andrii Yermak demonstrate the maturity and resilience of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

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"I believe that the very fact that the former head of the President’s Office has appeared before the High Anti-Corruption Court is proof that anti-corruption institutions are working. And let me repeat: this is happening during a full-scale invasion," Mathernova said whilst speaking to journalists.

She added that this fact would be exploited in the hybrid war, and "some will present it as proof that corruption in Ukraine is effectively systemic".

"But those who understand the reforms, analyse and know the situation here, will see this as evidence that the institutions are demonstrating resilience and maturity and are capable of functioning. I personally view it exactly that way," the EU ambassador noted.

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