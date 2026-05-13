"We will turn to colleagues," lawyer Fomin on searching for bail money for Yermak

Andriy Yermak’s lawyer Ihor Fomin commented on the search for bail money for the former head of the Presidential Office. He noted that everything would depend on the amount set by the court.

Fomin said this in response to a question from a Censor.NET journalist on whether the money for bail had already been found.

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On bail

"We need to understand the amount. Some amounts can be found, while others are quite difficult. If the amount is reasonable, we will be running around, we have many acquaintances...

I think we will turn to colleagues (lawyers, - ed.)... There have been some negotiations, I do not want to disclose this. Tomorrow there will be a decision. What matters to us is whether it (the court, - ed.) decides on detention in custody. Because, psychologically, it is very important. If it simply decides on bail, then we will have a week to look for the money," Fomin said.

Read more: Yermak responds whether Zelenskyy supported him: He has many important matters

On the absence of a support group in court

In addition, the lawyer explained the absence of a "support group" in court. According to him, many people, including relatives of the former head of the Presidential Office, had expressed a desire to attend the hearing, but Yermak asked them not to do so.

"A lot of people wanted to come, including relatives. He said: 'No, there is no need,'" Fomin said.

Watch more: Yermak denies knowing Anikiievich: "I did not communicate with fortune tellers, I know several Veronikas". VIDEO

Suspicion against Yermak in the Dynasty case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was legalised from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.

NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The main part of the construction was financed with funds obtained by criminal means. Persons controlled by Oleksii Chernyshov also created a front company for this purpose, which placed orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the construction did not stop and even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and in several shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

After media publications about Dynasty, the owners of the residences tried to remove the land and real estate from possible seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and five unfinished Dynasty properties. NABU and SAPO also inspected the cottage estate.

Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.

Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

Read more: Another lawyer, who was unable to attend court, wanted to act as Yermak’s guarantor – lawyer Fomin