Another lawyer, who was unable to attend court, wanted to act as Yermak’s guarantor – lawyer Fomin

Authorities are seeking to release former Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak on his own recognizance. However, because he failed to appear in court on May 13, the motion was dismissed.

Ihor Fomin, Yermak’s lawyer, made this statement in a comment to a reporter from Censor.NET.

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Fomin said that another lawyer had wanted to post bail for his client, but that lawyer had been hospitalized and was unable to appear in court.

"He's in the hospital; he's a lawyer. All the lawyers are members of the association. He's not involved in our case. He's just in the hospital; he sent us a photo showing his condition," he said.

Read more: Yermak on UAH 180 million bail: I do not have that kind of money. I only have what is listed in my declaration

Yermak is a suspect in the "Dynasty" case