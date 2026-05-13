"Veronika Feng Shui Office", with whom, according to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), Andriy Yermak coordinated appointments, is Veronika Anikiievich.

This is stated in an article by "Schemes", Censor.NET reports.

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Her name was mentioned during the court hearing by SAPO prosecutor Hrebeniuk.

Journalists established that this is a 51-year-old resident of Kyiv who describes herself as an astrology consultant.

On social media, she actively spoke out in support of Andriy Yermak, while in users’ contacts, she is saved as "Veronika Consultant. A.B." and "Veronika Anikiievich/Yermak’s fortune teller".

Veronika Anikiievich has been registered as an individual entrepreneur since 2024, with her business profile listed as "provision of other individual services".

Read more: I have many shortcomings, "but I do not count lack of intelligence among them," – Yermak

In leaks from job search websites, "Schemes" managed to find her CV, where she states that she graduated from Kherson State Technical University with a degree in "financial analysis, control and management".

Journalists found her Facebook account, also under the surname Danylenko. She commented on Yermak being served with a notice of suspicion as follows: "And it started with the scum from NABU, SAPO and the pen jackals of Tomas Fiala, who are hyping all this nonsense in the media. A Trump-Putin special operation for Ukraine’s capitulation."

The media outlet also analyzed comments she had previously left in various Telegram chats. They have now been deleted and survived only in an archive. In particular, on November 30, 2025, two days after Yermak resigned, she wrote in the "Ded-G.R.I.M. chat": "The question is not where Yermak went; the question is where we are going as a whole country."

Continuing the dialogue with other users, she noted: "What does Yermak have to do with this? We are losing the country, not Yermak. Use your brains."

In correspondence with users, she also mentioned the president of Ukraine: "You simply have no idea what NABU and SAPO are doing; against their background, Zelia has a halo and wings behind his back."

That same day, she mentioned the anti-corruption agencies: "I am writing that NABU and SAPO have sold out to the Russians and are helping push through capitulation, and you are talking to me about Yermak. Yermak is gone, but the country has problems."

In 2015, Anikiievich traveled to Crimea. She reported this herself on social media, mentioning that "on the Russian side, a border guard approached her."

Read more: HACC continues to determine preventive measure for Yermak. Live updates

"Schemes" also established that her father, Fedir Anikievich, is a Russian citizen.

In 2015, he headed the district branch of the Opposition Bloc in Henichesk. He also said that his fellow party members were not enemies of Ukraine, but "treated Russia with respect".

Judging by his social media photo, in which he poses in May 2025 with St. George ribbons and Russian flags, he continues to live in occupied Henichesk.

"Schemes" asked Veronika Anikiievich for comment, but after the journalist introduced himself, she hung up.

Read more: Yermak tried to persuade me to stop working with lobbyists in US who were fighting against "Nord Stream 2" because "it’s not feng shui", - Kobolev