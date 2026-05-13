Yermak tried to persuade me to stop working with lobbyists in US who were fighting against "Nord Stream 2" because "it’s not feng shui", - Kobolev

Andrii Kobolev, the former chairman of the board of "Naftogaz of Ukraine", has claimed that in 2021, Andrii Yermak, the head of the President’s Office, allegedly urged him to cease cooperation with the US administration and Congress, which were working to prevent the launch of the Russian "Nord Stream 2" gas pipeline.

Kobolev wrote about this on Facebook, reports Censor.NET.

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According to the former head of "Naftogaz", shortly before his dismissal, Yermak asked him to scale back work with lobbyists in the US, who were then "effectively fighting" against the construction of the gas pipeline.

"When in 2021, shortly before my dismissal, Yermak tried to persuade me to stop working with our lobbyists in the US, he frequently used the phrase 'this isn’t feng shui'," Kobolev wrote.

Read more: HACC will continue today to determine preventive measure for Yermak: hearing will be held behind closed doors

Back in 2017, during a visit to Washington, Kobolev called on the US administration and Congress to take more active measures against "Nord Stream 2".

At the time, he stated that the launch of the Russian gas pipeline would increase Europe’s energy dependence on Russia and create additional risks for Ukraine.

Kobolev also warned that after the launch of Nord Stream 2, Russia would be able to step up its aggression against Ukraine, as it would no longer be dependent on the Ukrainian gas transmission system.

Read more: Chervinskyi wants to be witness for prosecution in Yermak case: motion has been filed. VIDEO

Why the mention of ‘feng shui’ caused a stir

Kobolev’s statement sparked lively discussion on social media against the backdrop of public speculation about Andrii Yermak’s alleged fascination with esotericism and astrology.

Earlier, reports had already appeared in the media and on Telegram channels about the alleged use of astrological consultations and "feng shui" practices by the President’s Office chief’s inner circle when making personnel decisions.

Yermak himself has not publicly commented on these claims.

Read more: Yermak consulted fortune teller "Veronika Feng Shui" on appointments to state posts – SAPO