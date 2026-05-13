HACC will continue today to determine preventive measure for Yermak: hearing will be held behind closed doors

Continuation of the hearing on the motion for a pretrial restraint against Andrii Yermak, former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, will resume today, 13 May, at 12:00.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the High Anti-Corruption Court’s press centre.

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The hearing will be held behind closed doors

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has announced that, at the request of the prosecution, the start of the court hearing will be held behind closed doors. In this regard, it asks media representatives to treat the procedure for considering this motion with understanding.

Following the closed session, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court will announce a technical break, during which media representatives will be able to take their seats in Courtroom No. 10, located at 41 Beresteiskyi Avenue.

Read more: Yermak has four diplomatic passports. There is risk of hiding from investigation abroad – SAPO

Suspicions against Yermak in the "Dynasty" case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, under suspicion. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, over 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the "Dynasty" cooperative

NABU stated that the participants in the "Dynasty project" agreed to build four private residences on the plots for personal use. Each house covered an area of around 1,000 square metres, and the cost of a single house was approximately $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3 and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool and a gym.

The bulk of the construction was financed with funds obtained through criminal means. To this end, individuals under the control of Oleksii Chernyshov set up a front company to place the orders.

After the full-scale invasion began, construction did not stop but actually continued at an even faster pace. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and operate in multiple shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his own residence.

Following media reports about "Dynasty", the owners of the residences attempted to remove the land and property from potential seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a seizure order on the land plots and five unfinished "Dynasty" properties. The NABU and SAPO also carried out an inspection of the cottage complex.

The Office of the President, commenting on the allegations, stated that legal proceedings are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also stated that the allegations were groundless.

Yermak declined to comment on the allegations and noted that he owns no houses, only a flat and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized land plots and unfinished properties belonging to ‘Dynasty’.

Yermak links the notification of the allegations against him by the NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

Read more: Yermak consulted fortune teller "Veronika Feng Shui" on appointments to state posts – SAPO